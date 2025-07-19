Shostka under Russian drone and guided bomb attack – video

Russian forces have been attacking the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast since the night of 18-19 July, employing guided aerial bombs and drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kordon Media, a local news outlet in Sumy Oblast

Details: Reports indicate that the Russians bombarded Shostka with drones for four hours overnight.

After 10:00, the Russians struck the Shostka hromada again, this time with six guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian authorities reported a "targeted hit", though the specific location was not disclosed. No wounded or dead were recorded in either attack.

On 26 June, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Ukrainian forces had halted the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy Oblast, stabilising the front line. He added that Ukrainian units are successfully employing active defence tactics and reclaiming land in the region’s border areas.

On 30 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the special tasks assigned to Ukraine’s defence forces on the Sumy front earlier that month had been accomplished in full.

