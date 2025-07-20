All Sections
Drone strike causes delays to 132 trains in Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 July 2025, 12:45
Drone strike causes delays to 132 trains in Russia
Smoke at the Likhaya station. Photo: Astra

A total of 132 trains in Russia are experiencing delays of up to 15 hours following a drone strike on a station in Rostov Oblast.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Russian Railways

Details: The overhead power line on the Likhaya–Zamchalovo section was reportedly damaged on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 132 trains are experiencing delays ranging from 33 minutes to 15 hours "due to the incident at Likhaya station", as they are passing the affected section at reduced speed.

Media reports indicate that this section is the main railway route from Moscow to Rostov and further south towards Sochi.

