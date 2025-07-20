Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives

The Ukrainian government, together with law enforcement agencies, is preparing to introduce a one-year moratorium on business inspections.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Facebook

Quote: "The government, along with law enforcement and under the coordination of the National Security and Defence Council, is preparing a decision that will give businesses more freedom. A one-year moratorium on inspections is planned. This issue has already been discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – his instruction is clear: to give more freedom to domestic economic forces. This also means continued efforts to bring the shadow economy into the open and to ensure fair conditions that benefit legal businesses."

Details: Svyrydenko stated that an audit of criminal cases against businesses has already begun.

"The priority is to close unfounded cases that hinder business operations. New cases will only be authorised by the Prosecutor General or heads at the oblast and district levels," she wrote.

Svyrydenko added that inspections by the tax and customs services will also be limited, and control over the legality of investigative actions will be strengthened.

"Inspections will only be conducted in high-risk sectors, while law-abiding businesses will be protected. We are ready to propose legislative changes to better protect businesses, reform oversight, and ensure fair use of confiscated Russian assets," the prime minister noted.

She also announced that a grant programme for the production of ammunition and explosives will be launched next week.

"This will support the defence industry and localise critical manufacturing. Details will follow the government’s decision. The project is coordinated by [newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister – ed.] Mykhailo Fedorov and [former PM and newly appointed Defence Minister – ed.] Denys Shmyhal," she added.

Svyrydenko also introduced an experimental project called Design and Build, which will accelerate the construction and restoration of housing, hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure.

"The approach to construction is changing: the state will no longer hold tenders just for design, but for full implementation – turnkey. This is a European practice known as Design–Build, widely used in the EU as an efficient mechanism. Contractors will be responsible for both project documentation and construction work. The project will last for two years under the supervision of Oleksii Kuleba, his team and the Restoration Agency," she explained.

