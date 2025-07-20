All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 July 2025, 20:22
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Svyrydenko on Facebook

The Ukrainian government, together with law enforcement agencies, is preparing to introduce a one-year moratorium on business inspections.

Source: Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Facebook

Quote: "The government, along with law enforcement and under the coordination of the National Security and Defence Council, is preparing a decision that will give businesses more freedom. A one-year moratorium on inspections is planned. This issue has already been discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – his instruction is clear: to give more freedom to domestic economic forces. This also means continued efforts to bring the shadow economy into the open and to ensure fair conditions that benefit legal businesses."

Advertisement:

Details: Svyrydenko stated that an audit of criminal cases against businesses has already begun.

"The priority is to close unfounded cases that hinder business operations. New cases will only be authorised by the Prosecutor General or heads at the oblast and district levels," she wrote.

Svyrydenko added that inspections by the tax and customs services will also be limited, and control over the legality of investigative actions will be strengthened.

"Inspections will only be conducted in high-risk sectors, while law-abiding businesses will be protected. We are ready to propose legislative changes to better protect businesses, reform oversight, and ensure fair use of confiscated Russian assets," the prime minister noted.

She also announced that a grant programme for the production of ammunition and explosives will be launched next week.

"This will support the defence industry and localise critical manufacturing. Details will follow the government’s decision. The project is coordinated by [newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister – ed.] Mykhailo Fedorov and [former PM and newly appointed Defence Minister – ed.] Denys Shmyhal," she added.

Svyrydenko also introduced an experimental project called Design and Build, which will accelerate the construction and restoration of housing, hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure.

"The approach to construction is changing: the state will no longer hold tenders just for design, but for full implementation – turnkey. This is a European practice known as Design–Build, widely used in the EU as an efficient mechanism. Contractors will be responsible for both project documentation and construction work. The project will last for two years under the supervision of Oleksii Kuleba, his team and the Restoration Agency," she explained.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cabinet of Minister (government)business
Advertisement:
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Ukrainian parliament reappoints Sybiha as foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Ukraine's new PM announces one-year moratorium on business inspections and other initiatives
19:31
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missile, drones and artillery, 2 injured
19:25
Ukrainian troops destroy rare Russian electronic warfare system KOP-2 – video
17:44
Ukraine's foreign minister shares photos from Ukrainian ambassadors' visit to Zaporizhzhia
17:33
Six civilians injured in Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
16:35
Russia attacks Sumy: child injured, houses and cars damaged – photos
16:14
Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies
15:56
Usyk does not rule out MMA fight with YouTuber Jake Paul – video
15:53
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes
15:05
Ukraine can recover US$6.9bn through arbitration against Gazprom
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: