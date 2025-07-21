Ukrainian forces repel 46 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front. Graph: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 154 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The most intense fighting was on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 assaults. Russian forces conducted 20 attacks on the Lyman front and 23 on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 23 combat engagements occurred. The Russians launched nine airstrikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs and carried out 356 artillery attacks, including one from a multiple-launch rocket system.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian forces launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kutkivka, Stroiivka and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka and Zelenyi Hai and towards Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 20 assaults, attempting to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Shandryholove and Torske and towards Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out six attacks near the settlements of Vyiimka, Verkhniokamianske, Fedorivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat engagements took place near Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine assaults near the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and Toretsk and towards Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive actions by Russian forces near the settlements of Poltavka, Udachne, Novoeconomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Dachne, Novopavlivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka and towards Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near the settlements of Yalta, Myrne, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Temyrivka, Piddubne and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops made one unsuccessful assault towards Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces did not conduct offensive actions.

On the Prydniprovske front, one engagement took place as the Russians attempted to advance towards Prydniprovskyi.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment and are actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

