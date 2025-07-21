Ukrainian national Ihor Hrushevskyi, a former senior official with Ukraine’s Interior Ministry’s Department for Combating Organised Crime, has died under unexplained circumstances in the Cala Alta residential complex in Villajoyosa, Spain, where Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov was previously murdered.

Source: El Español citing its own sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the evening of 29 June, Hrushevskyi was swimming in the pool of the complex where he had recently purchased an apartment. He was found face-down in the water with no signs of life. Neighbours attempted first aid, and emergency medics arrived shortly after, but they could not save him.

The 61-year-old was formerly a senior figure in Ukraine’s Department for Combating Organised Crime and later in the National Police. His death raised suspicions among residents. Although there were no obvious signs of violence on the body, blood was reported to be coming from one ear. Residents speculated that a heart attack or stroke might have been the cause, but the possibility of murder is not ruled out.

Hrushevskyi, who had little contact with his neighbours, remained a mysterious figure to them. Only after his death did it emerge that he had been linked to Ukraine’s organised crime-fighting efforts.

His name appears in archival Ukrainian legal records from the 1990s, listed as head of the Criminal Investigation Department in Ukraine's Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts. This department was disbanded in 2015 as part of Ukraine’s police reform.

Some residents assumed that Hrushevskyi had retired and moved to Spain.

Hrushevskyi's death occurred less than a year and a half after the murder of Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who had defected to Ukraine aboard a Mi-8 helicopter. He was later killed by Russian agents in the underground parking garage of the same complex.

The similarity in location and suspicious circumstances surrounding both deaths has led to speculation that Russian secret services could also be involved in Hrushevskyi’s case.

There are currently no official conclusions about the cause of Hrushevskyi's death. Kuzminov’s case remains sealed under judicial secrecy.

Background:

In August 2023, it became known that a Russian Armed Forces Mi-8 helicopter had ended up in Ukraine as part of a special operation. The pilot, 28-year-old Maksim Kuzminov, received a reward of US$500,000 (in hryvnia equivalent).

On 19 February 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that Kuzminov had been found dead in Spain. In June 2024, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in Western intelligence, reported that the killers had been paid by Russian officials in Vienna.

