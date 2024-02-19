Russian pilot who surrendered helicopter to Ukraine found shot dead in Spain

Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who transferred a Russian Mi-8 helicopter to Ukrainian territory in the summer of 2023, has been found dead in Spain.

Source: a Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU); DIU press service in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the source: "He [Kuzminov] decided to move to Spain instead of staying here [in Ukraine – ed.]. From what we know, he invited his ex to his place and was later found shot dead."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s source said that a burnt-out car in which Kuzminov’s killers are thought to have escaped was found nearby.

Quote from the DIU press service: "We confirm [his] death."

Background:

It was reported on 23 August 2023 that a Russian Mi-8 helicopter had ended up in Ukraine as a result of a long-running special operation.

The pilot of the Mi-8 was Maxim Kuzminov, 28. He received a reward of US$500,000 in hryvnias.

The Russians have repeatedly threatened to kill Kuzminov as a "traitor".

