Ukraine's anti-corruption agency says employee detained by Security Service is not Russian mole

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has responded to a report from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposing the infiltration of NABU by Russian secret services, noting that there is no evidence that a detained NABU employee was involved in anti-state activities.

Details: NABU said the SSU had informed them of possible risks associated with one of its employees in August 2023. It was alleged that while working at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (in 2012-2015, i.e. before joining NABU), the employee had emailed information about Ukrainian citizens to an employee of the Administration of the State Guard (ASG).

The materials stated that the ASG representative had held positions in the SSU until 2012 and then, from 2012 to 2014, headed one of the units in the Presidential Security Service within the ASG. According to the SSU, this individual defected to Russia after the annexation of Crimea and has been working for the Russian Federal Guard Service since 2020.

NABU immediately launched an investigation. As part of the cooperation between NABU and the SSU, an additional check was organised involving certain NABU employees and an SSU unit head.

Quote: "No evidence or testimony was found during the joint check that the NABU employee had been aware of the links between the ASG representative and the Russian secret services. The SSU representative confirmed this at in-person meetings.

Moreover, NABU conducted an interview with the employee to decide on their further service or possible disciplinary action. However, the SSU strongly advised against taking any action in order not to hamper their operational work on the former ASG employee's other connections. The SSU also noted that said connections did not concern the NABU employee, and no contact between them had been recorded."

More details: NABU says that in August 2024, the SSU "verbally informed" them that in the course of the investigation of the treason case involving the former ASG employee, no involvement by the NABU employee had been established.

"There is no evidence of involvement in anti-state activities," NABU said in a statement.

NABU says that since then, it has repeatedly asked the SSU to provide official documentary evidence of the results of the check so that it can make an informed decision with regard to potential liability or continued service.

"As of today, the bureau has not received any official response. The only public mention of this episode appeared in an SSU social media post on 21 July 2025," NABU said.

Background:

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office announced that they have uncovered infiltration of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine by Russian secret services.

"Following a series of complex measures, an employee of NABU’s Central Office has been detained in Kyiv. He worked in the elite, classified D-2 unit and was spying for the Russian secret services. The investigation established that the agent’s subversive activities were coordinated by traitor Dmytro Ivantsov – former deputy head of [former president Viktor] Yanukovych’s security team, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president flee to Russia. Ivantsov himself stayed in Crimea, joined the ranks of the occupying forces and was recruited by the FSB."

A source told Ukrainska Pravda that the individual in question is Viktor Husarov.

