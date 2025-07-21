Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office have announced the exposure of a Russian intelligence infiltration into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Source: SSU; Prosecutor General’s Office; Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Quote from SSU: "Following a series of complex measures, an employee of NABU’s Central Office has been detained in Kyiv. He worked in the elite, classified D-2 unit and was spying for the Russian secret services.

Advertisement:

The investigation established that the agent’s subversive activities were coordinated by traitor Dmytro Ivantsov – former deputy head of [former president Viktor] Yanukovych’s security team, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president flee to Russia. Ivantsov himself stayed in Crimea, joined the ranks of the occupying forces and was recruited by the FSB."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has information that the individual in question is Viktor Husarov.

The detention of the suspect Photo: The Security Service of Ukraine

The SSU states that it documented at least 60 instances in which the suspect transmitted classified information to Ivantsov.

The NABU employee collected and passed on identifying data about Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the Russian secret services. He extracted this personal information from a restricted Ukrainian law enforcement database.

Law enforcement authorities say that for each completed task, the agent received payments from his handler, with the money transferred to his bank card.

It is reported that, after thorough documentation of the NABU employee’s criminal actions, he was detained by officers of the SSU and the Prosecutor General’s Office. A mobile phone and computer equipment used to communicate with his handler were seized from him.

Money and phones of the NABU employee Photo: The Security Service of Ukraine

The NABU employee has been served with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 111 (1) (treason) and Article 362 (3) (unauthorised actions with information processed in computers, automated systems, computer networks, or stored on media, committed by a person with authorised access).

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "We note that NABU management had been informed about potential risks concerning their employee. However, no response measures were taken and subsequently the suspect attempted to destroy evidence of his illegal activities."

Previously:

NABU stated that the searches conducted by the SSU at its offices on the morning of 21 July concern 15 NABU employees and were being conducted without court warrants, with most of the individuals accused of involvement in road accidents and some are suspected of possible ties to Russia.

The SSU insists that conducting urgent investigative actions without a court order is not a violation of the law in cases where obtaining such orders could lead to information leaks and, in particular, could jeopardise special operations conducted as part of investigations into cooperation with the aggressor country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!