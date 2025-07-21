All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces hit several targets in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 July 2025, 20:10
The attack. Screenshot

Ukraine’s defence forces conducted a series of successful attacks on Russian targets in Russiaʼs Belgorod Oblast on 20 July.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: ''A Russian S-300P anti-aircraft missile system in Russiaʼs Belgorod Oblast was successfully destroyed by long-range weapons, significantly reducing the coverage area of Russian long-range air defence in the region.''

Details: Ukrainian troops also struck a Nebo-M radar system, which "critically affected its functionality and simultaneously reduced the operational capabilities of a neighbouring 5H66M Big Bird radar station".

The General Staff added that coordinated strikes like these significantly weaken Russia's air defence system, reducing Russia’s ability to cover its troops and infrastructure and facilitating operations by Ukrainian units.

