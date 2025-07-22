All Sections
YouTube removes thousands of propaganda channels linked to China and Russia

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:41
YouTube removes thousands of propaganda channels linked to China and Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

YouTube removed nearly 11,000 channels and accounts linked to state propaganda campaigns from China, Russia and other countries in the second quarter of 2025.

Source: Google, which is actively fighting global disinformation operations through its Threat Analysis Group, as reported by CNBC

Details: More than 7,700 of the channels were linked to China. They posted content in Chinese and English, supported the Chinese government, glorified President Xi Jinping and commented on US foreign policy. Another 2,000 channels were Russian. Their content supported Russia while criticising Ukraine, NATO and Western countries.

In May, Google also shut down a network linked to the Russian state media outlet RT. This included 20 YouTube channels, four advertising accounts and a blog on the Blogger platform. RT financed the creation of content through the Tennessee-based company Tenet Media and the authors included well-known conservative bloggers who supported Donald Trump.

Incidentally, YouTube began blocking RT back in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to China and Russia, in the second quarter of 2025, Google detected influence campaigns from Azerbaijan, Iran, Türkiye, Israel, Romania and Ghana. Some of them were related to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In the first quarter, more than 23,000 accounts were deleted. Meanwhile, Meta reported the removal of 10 million fake profiles posing as well-known content creators.

