Russians attack Kherson with artillery in morning, injuring people

The Russian forces shelled Kherson with artillery on the morning of 22 July, injuring several people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: At approximately 08:10, Russians fired using artillery on Kherson.

Advertisement:

A54-year-old man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg and chest as a result of the Russian shelling. The man was taken to hospital. He is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

A 55-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to her torso, arms and legs. She is under medical supervision.

In addition, the oblast military administration reported that at around 08:00, the Russians fired artillery on the settlement of Inzhenerne.

A 62-year-old man who was on the street was hit by the Russian strike. He was taken to hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his arm and back. His condition is assessed as moderate.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!