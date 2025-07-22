All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Senior EU official calls for cooperation with Libyan dictator to counter Putin – Politico

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 11:29
Senior EU official calls for cooperation with Libyan dictator to counter Putin – Politico
Stock photo: Getty Images

Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, believes that the European Union should remain ready to negotiate with pro-Russian Libyan leader Khalifa Haftar to prevent Russian leader Vladimir Putin from using migration as a weapon.

Source: Magnus Brunner in an interview with Politico; European Pravda

Details: Brunner noted that Russia's growing influence in Libya is a matter of concern for the EU, so it is necessary to engage with the country.

Advertisement:

"There is certainly a danger that Russia … [will] use migrants and the migration issue as a whole as a weapon against Europe. This weaponisation is taking place, and of course we also fear that Russia intends to do the same with Libya," Brunner said.

Brunner's comments indicate the EU's intention to resume talks with Haftar, despite European leaders' warnings against cooperation with the military commander. The military commander controls the Libyan National Army and runs eastern Libya as a military dictatorship, increasing his cooperation with Putin.

The EU's focus is on fears that Putin will do to Libya what he has already tried to do in parts of Eastern Europe, where EU officials say he is waging a hybrid war that includes the use of migration as a weapon.

EU countries accuse Minsk and Moscow of facilitating illegal border crossings by refugees through Poland and Lithuania. This tactic is intended to pressure European governments by sowing political discord and increasing support for anti-immigration, often pro-Russian parties.

Brunner said that the danger of Putin's influence in Libya leaves Europe with no choice but to hold talks with Haftar and "put our options on the table when it comes to migration diplomacy".

Background: 

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EULibyaPutin
Advertisement:
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Ukrainian Parliament moves to end independence of anti-corruption agencies
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency says employee detained by Security Service is not Russian mole
All News
EU
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
EU sanctions on Russian diesel to take effect in six months – Bloomberg
EU ambassador meets with Ukraine's new deputy prime minister for European integration
RECENT NEWS
16:10
French foreign minister visits Kharkiv after visiting frontline Sumy – photos
16:06
Japanese vessels removed from EU sanctions list after pledging not to transport Russian gas
15:47
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies suspect Security Service official of extorting US$300,000
15:42
French organisation sues Russia over systematic plundering of Ukrainian culture
15:03
Ukrainian parliament's speaker signs law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
14:54
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
14:42
New defence minister estimates Ukraine's 2026 defence spending needs at double 2025 figure
14:36
Ukraine's corruption watchdog claims three detectives beaten during searches
14:33
Russia plans to spend about US$1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
14:21
Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions urge Zelenskyy to veto law threatening their independence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: