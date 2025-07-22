Senior EU official calls for cooperation with Libyan dictator to counter Putin – Politico

Magnus Brunner, European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, believes that the European Union should remain ready to negotiate with pro-Russian Libyan leader Khalifa Haftar to prevent Russian leader Vladimir Putin from using migration as a weapon.

Source: Magnus Brunner in an interview with Politico; European Pravda

Details: Brunner noted that Russia's growing influence in Libya is a matter of concern for the EU, so it is necessary to engage with the country.

"There is certainly a danger that Russia … [will] use migrants and the migration issue as a whole as a weapon against Europe. This weaponisation is taking place, and of course we also fear that Russia intends to do the same with Libya," Brunner said.

Brunner's comments indicate the EU's intention to resume talks with Haftar, despite European leaders' warnings against cooperation with the military commander. The military commander controls the Libyan National Army and runs eastern Libya as a military dictatorship, increasing his cooperation with Putin.

The EU's focus is on fears that Putin will do to Libya what he has already tried to do in parts of Eastern Europe, where EU officials say he is waging a hybrid war that includes the use of migration as a weapon.

EU countries accuse Minsk and Moscow of facilitating illegal border crossings by refugees through Poland and Lithuania. This tactic is intended to pressure European governments by sowing political discord and increasing support for anti-immigration, often pro-Russian parties.

Brunner said that the danger of Putin's influence in Libya leaves Europe with no choice but to hold talks with Haftar and "put our options on the table when it comes to migration diplomacy".

Background:

The Greek parliament recently approved a proposal to suspend the processing of asylum applications for migrants arriving from Libya for three months.

In recent weeks, the Greek authorities have been constantly intercepting boats with asylum seekers south of the island of Crete, where there is no more room to accommodate them.

