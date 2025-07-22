Japanese vessels removed from EU sanctions list after pledging not to transport Russian gas

The European Union has unexpectedly lifted sanctions on three Japanese LNG carriers owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, which were imposed just two months ago. The European Commission explained the move by citing assurances that the vessels would no longer carry Russian gas.

Source: gCaptain

Details: As part of its 18th package of sanctions, the EU decided to remove three LNG carriers operated by the Japanese company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) from its sanctions list. The vessels North Moon, North Ocean and North Light had only been sanctioned in June, under the 17th sanctions package.

These ships were specifically built for navigating northern waters and have a medium ice class rating of Arc4. Because of this, it was assumed they might be used to transport liquefied natural gas from the Russian Arctic LNG 2 project.

After being sanctioned, MOL announced that it would seek a compromise with the authorities. In the 18th sanctions package, the EU noted that the vessels were removed from the list following "firm commitments" that they would no longer be used to transport energy resources from the Russian Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

Background: In the 17th sanctions package, the EU introduced a number of restrictions targeting maritime logistics linked to Russian energy. This marked the first time that specific foreign vessels were added to the EU sanctions list.

