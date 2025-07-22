All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Japanese vessels removed from EU sanctions list after pledging not to transport Russian gas

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 22 July 2025, 16:06
Japanese vessels removed from EU sanctions list after pledging not to transport Russian gas
Vessels. Photo: Getty Images

The European Union has unexpectedly lifted sanctions on three Japanese LNG carriers owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, which were imposed just two months ago. The European Commission explained the move by citing assurances that the vessels would no longer carry Russian gas.

Source: gCaptain

Details: As part of its 18th package of sanctions, the EU decided to remove three LNG carriers operated by the Japanese company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) from its sanctions list. The vessels North Moon, North Ocean and North Light had only been sanctioned in June, under the 17th sanctions package.

Advertisement:

These ships were specifically built for navigating northern waters and have a medium ice class rating of Arc4. Because of this, it was assumed they might be used to transport liquefied natural gas from the Russian Arctic LNG 2 project.

After being sanctioned, MOL announced that it would seek a compromise with the authorities. In the 18th sanctions package, the EU noted that the vessels were removed from the list following "firm commitments" that they would no longer be used to transport energy resources from the Russian Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

Background: In the 17th sanctions package, the EU introduced a number of restrictions targeting maritime logistics linked to Russian energy. This marked the first time that specific foreign vessels were added to the EU sanctions list.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

JapanRussiagas
Advertisement:
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
All News
Japan
Ukraine allocates over US$525m from JICA and EU for recovery
Zelenskyy and Japanese PM discuss tougher sanctions on Russia and its ties with North Korea and Iran
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies
20:23
Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency
20:16
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
19:41
European Court of Human Rights dismisses lawsuit pushing UK to look into Russian influence on Brexit
18:46
Ukrainian School of Political Studies expels six MPs following crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
18:18
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
17:59
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
17:50
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
17:18
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
17:12
EXPLAINERWhy Tusk's position as PM is under threat and who might replace him
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: