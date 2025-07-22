The Russians shot a civilian who was riding a bicycle in the village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast. Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded the crime and killed three Russians involved in the killing of the civilian.

Source: 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The brigade claims that the Russians deliberately shot the civilian, and followed up with more shots to ensure his death.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It's not a secret that Russians are murderers and bastards. However, we rarely get a chance to film their inhuman actions live. This time, we managed to do it – the Russians shot a civilian in Torske, and they did it quite deliberately, with a finishing shot. There is no need for a trial – they’ve been met with instant karmic justice."

More details: It is reported that Ukrainian pilots of combat unmanned aerial systems and artillery killed those three Russians involved in the crime.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!