All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill woman in Kherson, one man injured

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 July 2025, 08:49
Russians kill woman in Kherson, one man injured
T-shirt saying Kherson is Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 66-year-old woman has been killed in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Another local resident has suffered severe injuries following a nighttime drone attack. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 66-year-old woman from Kherson suffered fatal injuries in an enemy attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

In addition, a 48-year-old man was injured in the nighttime drone attack on Kherson. He was diagnosed with blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the torso and limbs. He was hospitalised and is now under medical supervision.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersoncasualtiesKherson Oblast
Advertisement:
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
All News
Kherson
Russians attack Kherson with artillery in morning, injuring people
Russians damage church and theatre in Kherson – photos
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
11:03
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
10:38
Ukraine has already ordered over US$72m worth of drone interceptors, says Ukraine's defence minister
10:12
International Renaissance Foundation calls for repeal of law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies
09:41
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
09:16
Russia attacks Ukraine with 71 drones, 26 hits recorded
08:49
Russians kill woman in Kherson, one man injured
08:24
Total of 167 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians on battlefield, 74 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:46
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, houses and school damaged
07:13
Russians hit Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: market on fire, woman injured – photos
06:48
Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: