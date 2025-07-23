Russians kill woman in Kherson, one man injured

A 66-year-old woman has been killed in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Another local resident has suffered severe injuries following a nighttime drone attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A 66-year-old woman from Kherson suffered fatal injuries in an enemy attack."

Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

In addition, a 48-year-old man was injured in the nighttime drone attack on Kherson. He was diagnosed with blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the torso and limbs. He was hospitalised and is now under medical supervision.

