Ukrainian student announces boycott of MP lecturers who voted for law on anti-corruption agencies

Olena BarsukovaWednesday, 23 July 2025, 12:09
Ukrainian student announces boycott of MP lecturers who voted for law on anti-corruption agencies
Oksana Parashchak, a military journalist and student

Oksana Parashchak, a student at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU), has publicly spoken out against two lecturers who are also serving MPs and who voted for a bill limiting the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies. Parashchak is studying at the university’s Educational and Scientific Institute of Public Administration and Civil Service.

Source: Oksana Parashchak on Facebook

Details: The lecturers, Liubov Shpak and Lesia Zaburanna, were among the MPs who voted in favour of the controversial bill No. 12414, which restricts the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Advertisement:

Quote: "Traitors who supported the de facto destruction of NABU and SAPO’s independence and are dragging Ukraine back to the Yanukovych era are 'teaching' future public administrators.

I categorically refuse to attend Zaburanna and Shpak’s lectures and DEMAND that they not be included in my schedule next term." 

More details: Parashchak called on other students to oppose the inclusion of Shpak and Zaburanna in the university schedule and to boycott their assistants as well.

"I urge students not to let those who are destroying the anti-corruption system brainwash you. If you have any self-respect at all," she added.

Background: On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted in favour of controversial bill No. 12414, which limits the independence of the anti-corruption institutions NABU and SAPO. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it despite appeals from activists, expressions of concern from the European Union, and mass protests in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa.

For reference: Oksana Parashchak is a military journalist in the National Guard. She received her bachelor’s degree from KNU’s Institute of Journalism. She has previously spoken out against harassment at the university and called for the dismissal of journalism professor Mykyta Vasylenko.

14:15
14:14
13:52
13:44
13:27
13:12
13:01
12:52
12:50
12:27
