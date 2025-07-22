Ukraine's crackdown on anti-corruption institutions sparks EU concern

The European Union has voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), sternly reminding that its financial backing hinges on unwavering progress in democratic governance.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier, in a statement obtained by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Mercier declared that the EU is "concerned about Ukraine's recent actions with regard to its anti-corruption institutions, NABU and SAPO."

Quote from Mercier: "These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust."

He reaffirmed that the EU pours substantial financial aid into Ukraine, tied explicitly to transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance.

Quote: "Ukraine's EU accession will require a strong capacity to combat corruption and to ensure institutional resilience. The EU will continue to monitor the situation and support Ukraine in upholding the rule of law."

Background:

On 21 July, Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) and the Prosecutor General’s Office launched around 80 searches targeting 19 NABU employees across various regions, reportedly without court warrants.

NABU detectives face accusations of treason, illicit trade with Russia and corruption linked to oligarchic interests. Meanwhile, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has stepped up its efforts with materials on a traffic accident that occurred several years ago involving NABU employees.

Security agencies are also scrutinising SAPO’s handling of state secrets.

Simultaneously, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) is poised to debate draft law №12414, which NABU and SAPO caution could erode the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

On the same day, the ambassadors of the G7 countries echoed concerns over the SSU’s actions against NABU.

