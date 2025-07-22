Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war, has rallied Kyiv residents to unite in protest this Tuesday evening following the adoption of a contentious law stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their independence.

Source: Koziatynskyi on Facebook, a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The veteran proposed gathering at 20:00 in the square near the Ivan Franko Theatre, which he deems "the closest viable spot to the President’s Office".

Advertisement:

Quote from Koziatynskyi: "As you know, today the Verkhovna Rada voted for changes that will obliterate the independence of the anti-corruption system. MPs have decided that NABU and SAPO should bow to the Prosecutor General. So grab the cardboard from some boxes and make placards that express what you think about this assault on the anti-corruption framework.

Petitions have already been started demanding that the president veto this travesty, but he could sign this bill in the time it takes for those petitions to gain traction. Time is not on our side. We must take to the streets tonight and urge Zelenskyy to prevent a return to the dark days of Yanukovych. See you this evening!"

Koziatynskyi also urged political parties and figures to refrain from endorsing this action.

Updated: Later, an Ukrainska Pravda correspondent reported that several hundred Kyivans had gathered on the square for a peaceful protest. Police officers and dialogue police are also present.

Protest in Kyiv Photo: Volodymyr Tunik-Fryz, UP

У Києві почалась акція проти законопроєкту щодо НАБУ та САП.

Відео - Володимир Тунік-Фриз pic.twitter.com/wrFnfcV4wx — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 22, 2025

Учасники акції вигукують "Вето на закон".

Відео - Володимир Тунік-Фриз pic.twitter.com/Lt4FjErwnG — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 22, 2025

Photos from the Lviv demonstration on Svobody Avenue have also been shared on social media.

Photo: olena dub у facebook

Photo: UP

Photo: OLENA DUB В FACEBOOK

Background:

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 at second reading, according to which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – which are currently independent – will become dependent on decisions made by the prosecutor general.

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk swiftly approved the law.

The heads of NABU and SAPO have implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign draft law No. 12414, which they warn would effectively obliterate the independence of these institutions.

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have also expressed concerns over the SSU’s actions against NABU.

The European Union has voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!