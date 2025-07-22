All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video

Tetyana Oliynyk, Volodymyr Tunik-FryzTuesday, 22 July 2025, 23:00
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
Photo: Volodymyr Tunik-Fryz, UP

Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war, has rallied Kyiv residents to unite in protest this Tuesday evening following the adoption of a contentious law stripping the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) of their independence.

Source: Koziatynskyi on Facebook, a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The veteran proposed gathering at 20:00 in the square near the Ivan Franko Theatre, which he deems "the closest viable spot to the President’s Office".

Advertisement:

Quote from Koziatynskyi: "As you know, today the Verkhovna Rada voted for changes that will obliterate the independence of the anti-corruption system. MPs have decided that NABU and SAPO should bow to the Prosecutor General. So grab the cardboard from some boxes and make placards that express what you think about this assault on the anti-corruption framework.

Petitions have already been started demanding that the president veto this travesty, but he could sign this bill in the time it takes for those petitions to gain traction. Time is not on our side. We must take to the streets tonight and urge Zelenskyy to prevent a return to the dark days of Yanukovych. See you this evening!"

Koziatynskyi also urged political parties and figures to refrain from endorsing this action.

Updated: Later, an Ukrainska Pravda correspondent reported that several hundred Kyivans had gathered on the square for a peaceful protest. Police officers and dialogue police are also present.

 
Protest in Kyiv
Photo: Volodymyr Tunik-Fryz, UP

Photos from the Lviv demonstration on Svobody Avenue have also been shared on social media.

 
Photo: olena dub у facebook
 
Photo: UP
 
Photo: OLENA DUB В FACEBOOK

Background:

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 at second reading, according to which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – which are currently independent – will become dependent on decisions made by the prosecutor general.
  • Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk swiftly approved the law.
  • The heads of NABU and SAPO have implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign draft law No. 12414, which they warn would effectively obliterate the independence of these institutions.
  • The ambassadors of the G7 countries have also expressed concerns over the SSU’s actions against NABU.
  • The European Union has voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

corruption
Advertisement:
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
All News
corruption
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
Finnish company suspected of supplying poor-quality body armour to Ukraine
Sharp rise in bribery recorded in Russia – The Moscow Times
RECENT NEWS
23:00
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
20:46
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies
20:23
Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency
19:41
European Court of Human Rights dismisses lawsuit pushing UK to look into Russian influence on Brexit
18:46
Ukrainian School of Political Studies expels six MPs following crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
18:18
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
17:59
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
17:50
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
17:18
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
17:12
EXPLAINERWhy Tusk's position as PM is under threat and who might replace him
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: