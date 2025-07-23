All Sections
After meeting Zelenskyy, Ukraine's anti-corruption chiefs say agencies' lost independence must be reclaimed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 23 July 2025, 13:27
After meeting Zelenskyy, Ukraine's anti-corruption chiefs say agencies' lost independence must be reclaimed
Stock photo: Getty Images

At a meeting convened by the President’s Office, the heads of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – have stressed that the legislative changes enacted the previous day severely curtail their independence and vowed to persevere in safeguarding the professional strength of both bodies.

Source: a statement released on 23 July by NABU and SAPO

Quote: "From now on, NABU and SAPO are stripped of the guarantees that once empowered them to do their jobs and tackle top-tier corruption effectively. To resume their full and unfettered operation, clear and unambiguous legal steps must be taken to reinstate the protections that have been stripped away by parliament.

At the same time, NABU and SAPO reaffirm their dedication to the interests of the Ukrainian people and continue to work tirelessly to safeguard the professional capacity of both institutions and the results achieved over their years of service.

The rule of law and legal compliance remain steadfast values for NABU and SAPO. We demand the same commitment from other law enforcement agencies."

Details: The anti-corruption officers once again thanked Ukrainians for their resolute stance, unwavering support and deep concern.

NABU and SAPO urged Ukraine’s international partners to continue providing robust support to Ukraine in its battle against Russian aggression.

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
