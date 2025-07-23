Olena Duma, Head of Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), has expressed her support for a recent law restricting the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: Duma on Telegram

Quote from Duma: "The state has taken the right steps. Order is being restored in the country. I support draft law No. 12414.

The anti-corruption institutions will operate free of Russian influence – everything must be cleansed of it. State, anti-corruption, and law enforcement bodies must be united and work in synergy.

In 2023, I took over an agency that had an extremely bad reputation. We faced a complete lack of international technical assistance and a blocked system for managing Russian corporate rights.

Later, certain individuals began to push for a pseudo-reform of ARMA, despite the fact that my team had already introduced transparent rules and procedures, and a government draft law had been prepared.

This pseudo-reform was promoted by some very familiar faces who have always manipulated our international partners, misinforming them, undermining Ukraine and portraying it as a ‘corrupt state’. Why? To secure more funding for themselves."

Details: Duma emphasised that ARMA is an integral part of the anti-corruption infrastructure that Ukraine has established at the request of the EU and its international partners, and that ARMA continues to carry out its mission despite all attempts to discredit it.

"Today, Ukraine’s law enforcement and anti-corruption systems are stronger than ever, and I am confident that true justice and the rule of law will prevail over all manipulations and distortions," Duma said.

Background:

On 22 July, the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) was updated with the information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed bill No. 12414, a law that effectively places NABU and SAPO under the authority of the prosecutor general.

Protests against the passing of the bill were held in a number of Ukrainian cities on Tuesday evening.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine has stated that it was disappointed to see the vote in Ukraine’s parliament dismantle key safeguards protecting the independence of NABU and SAPO.

In a statement, AmCham said: "Rule of law, real and effective judicial reform, fair justice, a transparent selection of judges at all levels and adherence to the independence of the National Bank, the Antimonopoly Committee and the anti-corruption agencies are among the key strategic steps among AmCham's 10 Priorities for Ukraine's Economic Recovery."

