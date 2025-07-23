All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession

Serhiy Sydorenko, Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 14:15
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
Stock photo: Getty Images

European Pravda has learned about the content of talks between European Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and new Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka regarding the restriction of the powers of Ukraineʼs anti-corruption agencies.

Source: article by European Pravda (English translation coming soon)

Details: European Pravda has learned that on 22 July, Kos informed Kachka that the European Commission is firm in its conclusions regarding Law 12414: it not only undermines the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), but also contradicts the commitments set out in the Roadmaps that Kyiv and Brussels agreed on in preparation for membership negotiations.

Advertisement:

Kos said the European Union also views the passing of this law as a setback in implementing the seven European Commission recommendations that were a condition for Ukraine's candidate status.

So far, the EU has only officially acknowledged a setback in Georgia's candidate reforms. Brussels put a freeze on cooperation with Georgia within the accession process in response to the anti-democratic turn Tbilisi has taken.

Marta Kos reminded Kachka of this.

She said such actions would have serious consequences for the entire negotiation process regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU, and that some member states have already expressed the opinion that it would have been better not to rush into opening the first cluster.

All the other EU sources European Pravda spoke to before the law was signed came to the same conclusion: if Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs the law (which he has now done), he is also signing off on the suspension of Ukraine's EU accession process.

The screening of the last cluster may be completed, but meaningful membership negotiations will be impossible.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EUUkraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
All News
EU
European Union planned to open first cluster with Ukraine, but decision was postponed – details emerge
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against anti-corruption agencies
RECENT NEWS
16:07
Confiscation on hold: why the process of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine has slowed down
15:51
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction calls for constructive talks amidst crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
15:37
Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway
15:31
Zaporizhzhia Oblast unveils first anti-drone tunnel on Orikhiv highway
15:17
Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general
15:15
Ukraine ready to buy all interceptor drones from domestic producers
15:10
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
15:09
Ukraine stays on EU track, Ukraine's Eurointegration minister says amidst concerns over anti-corruption agencies' independence
14:15
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
14:14
German foreign minister says limiting independence of anti-corruption bodies will complicate Ukraine's path to EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: