Ukraine stays on EU track, Ukraine's Eurointegration minister says amidst concerns over anti-corruption agencies' independence

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 July 2025, 15:09
Taras Kachka. Photo: Kachka on X (Twitter)

During a dialogue with European Commission representative Gert Jan Koopman, Ukraine’s newly-appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka underscored that the reforms vital for Ukraine’s EU accession remain an unwavering priority, despite the swirling debate over the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Source: communication from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Kachka briefed the European official on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

He assured Koopman that the government has adopted a "profoundly serious stance" on combating corruption, closely heeding the public’s voice and expert perspectives.

Moreover, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister revealed that "active efforts are underway to gather and analyse the views of all stakeholders regarding the law".

"European integration transformations, notably those outlined in the Rule of Law Roadmap, stand as our foremost priority –Ukraine will persist in strides toward the goals set forth in that document. Fostering an open and transparent dialogue with the EU and its structures, alongside our journey toward the European Union, is my personal mission," Kachka asserted. 

He also shared his intent to convene swiftly for a candid exchange with experts from negotiating groups tackling law enforcement and anti-corruption issues.

He reassured the European official that "his personal aim is to safeguard the enduring trust between Ukraine and the EU".

Background: The head of the Netherlands’ Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed that the independence of anti-corruption bodies is a cornerstone for Ukraine’s EU progress, while Sweden’s Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed grave concern over the new law’s impact on the autonomy of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

Advertisement:
