Ukraine's Servant of the People faction calls for constructive talks amidst crackdown on anti-corruption agencies

The Servant of the People faction issued a statement addressing the unfolding events around anti-corruption bodies, calling for a shift "from emotional outbursts to constructive dialogue".

Source: Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of the Servant of the People party faction, on Telegram

Quote: "We must transition from emotional statements to constructive action regarding the work of law enforcement agencies. In this vein, the President’s meeting with the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the Prosecutor General proved immensely significant.

There is consensus that a plan of concrete measures will be crafted to address all existing issues and bolster the real strength of the law enforcement and anti-corruption framework.

We acknowledge the discontent, and we will respond to it. Once the comprehensive action plan is unveiled, we in the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine’s parliament] stand ready to offer political backing and provide the necessary resources and solutions."

Details: Arakhamiia offered no specifics, merely noting that the faction is "prepared to continue politically supporting all essentials for the law enforcement system, and as soon as the changes are proposed, they will be thoroughly reviewed."

