All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Servant of the People faction calls for constructive talks amidst crackdown on anti-corruption agencies

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 23 July 2025, 15:51
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction calls for constructive talks amidst crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
Davyd Arakhamiia. Photo: Facebook of Arakhamiia

The Servant of the People faction issued a statement addressing the unfolding events around anti-corruption bodies, calling for a shift "from emotional outbursts to constructive dialogue".

Source: Davyd Arakhamiia, the leader of the Servant of the People party faction, on Telegram

Quote: "We must transition from emotional statements to constructive action regarding the work of law enforcement agencies. In this vein, the President’s meeting with the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the Prosecutor General proved immensely significant.

Advertisement:

There is consensus that a plan of concrete measures will be crafted to address all existing issues and bolster the real strength of the law enforcement and anti-corruption framework.

We acknowledge the discontent, and we will respond to it. Once the comprehensive action plan is unveiled, we in the Verkhovna Rada [Ukraine’s parliament] stand ready to offer political backing and provide the necessary resources and solutions."

Details: Arakhamiia offered no specifics, merely noting that the faction is "prepared to continue politically supporting all essentials for the law enforcement system, and as soon as the changes are proposed, they will be thoroughly reviewed."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption Prosecution
Advertisement:
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
Ukraine's Prosecutor General claims no role in expanding his control over anti-corruption agencies
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will insist on immediate and full ceasefire in Istanbul talks
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
RECENT NEWS
18:31
EXPLAINERWhy the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine is on hold again
18:04
Russia may leverage public disturbance in Ukraine over crackdown on anti-corruption agencies, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says
17:39
European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv
17:32
Ukraine launches production of laser systems to revolutionise grenade launcher training
17:19
Putin allows Russians to run for office and vote in Belarus, Belarusians granted same rights in Russia
16:47
Ukraine's Prosecutor General claims no role in expanding his control over anti-corruption agencies
16:46
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will insist on immediate and full ceasefire in Istanbul talks
16:30
Odesa cat memorises route to shelter: story of pet that went viral online – photos
16:30
Indian oil giant Reliance seeks alternatives to Russian crude amidst EU ban – Bloomberg
16:07
Confiscation on hold: why the process of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine has slowed down
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: