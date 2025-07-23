All Sections
Russia may leverage public disturbance in Ukraine over crackdown on anti-corruption agencies, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 23 July 2025, 18:04
Photo: "Hromadske Radio"

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has cautioned that Kremlin special services and propagandists are meticulously analysing the internal situation in Ukraine, poised to leverage the protests sparked by Law No. 12414 to erode the nation’s capacity to withstand Russia’s full-scale armed aggression. [Law No. 12414 is a contentious piece of legislation that makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office dependent on the decisions of the Prosecutor General – ed.]

Source: press service of DIU

Details: Intelligence assessments suggest Russia aims to tarnish Ukraine’s global image, seeking to weaken or dismantle Western backing for the armed struggle against the aggressor.

Quote: "Within Ukraine, Russia is exploring avenues to exploit public discontent, amplifying the situation with its vast influence resources, notably informational ones.

To heighten protest intensity, deepen societal polarisation and chaos, and ultimately destabilise the state amid this existential war, provocative actions orchestrated from Moscow cannot be ruled out.

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reminds the nation that it faces a genocidal war, where the aggressor relentlessly seeks to obliterate our state, and urges measured judgement and action."

