Ukrainian officials respond with humour to photos of anti-Hungarian graffiti sent to Hungarian media – photo

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 23 July 2025, 18:55
Collage. Photo: Facebook of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Hungarian media have received photos supposedly taken in a section of an apartment block in the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast showing anti-Hungarian graffiti on the walls. Ukrainian officials responded with humour.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian outlet Index received photographs supposedly taken in a section of an apartment block in Mukachevo showing offensive messages on the walls and lift doors. The individual who sent them claimed the photos were taken on the morning of 23 July.

The graffiti
Photo: Index

The graffiti includes phrases such as "Magyars are not people" and "Slaughter Magyars", along with an obscene message directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reacted to the publication by calling on people "not to comment on lift graffiti and not to look for enemies in Ukraine" – presenting his message in the style of the graffiti itself.

Mukachevo Mayor Andrii Baloha also responded with humour.

"Dear Hungarian authorities, please have some pity on our utility workers and law enforcement officers – give us the exact address. In this heat, they’ve already checked every building and stairwell in Mukachevo, searched every crack – all to no avail," he wrote on Facebook.

"We understand you’ve got elections coming up and might be short of other ‘working’ topics," Baloha added. "But honestly – it’s not right for our children to see this kind of graffiti. And besides, our people are tidy and don’t really like to see obscenities in their stairwells."

Background:

  • On 17 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed that unknown individuals set fire to a church in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast, leaving the inscription "Magyars to the knives".
  • Before that, Hungary had summoned Ukraine’s ambassador following the alleged death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia Oblast, supposedly as a result of actions by the military enlistment office staff. Hungary then called on the EU to impose sanctions on Ukrainian officials and introduced its own national sanctions.

