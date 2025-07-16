All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 16 July 2025, 17:31
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Facebook

Hungary has proposed that the European Union impose sanctions on three Ukrainian officials in connection with the alleged violent death of a Hungarian citizen due to the actions of the military enlistment office staff in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Source: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó as quoted by Telex, European Pravda reports

Details: Szijjártó once again criticized the mobilisation in Ukraine, saying that "a real hunt for people is taking place on the Ukrainian streets".

Advertisement:

Quote from Szijjártó: "It is shocking how Ukrainian military enlistment offices treat people, and it is equally shocking how European political leaders turn a blind eye to this unacceptable situation."

Details: The official said that Budapest proposes that the EU impose sanctions on three people who hold positions in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces and who, according to the Hungarian leadership, are responsible for mobilisation in Ukraine.

Szijjártó did not specify the names of these people.

The day before, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called for sanctions against Ukraine to be imposed by the European Union.

Background:

  • Last week, Hungary summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to protest the alleged violent death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia Oblast at the hands of military enlistment office staff.
  • Ukraine clarified that the deceased was a Ukrainian citizen. A forensic medical examination concluded that the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary’s attempts to exploit individual mobilisation cases for political purposes are harming Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Hungarymobilisation
Advertisement:
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
All News
Hungary
Hungary to push for EU sanctions against Ukraine over alleged killing of Hungarian by Ukrainian enlistment officers
Hungarian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine
EU commissioner expects Ukraine to have opened all negotiating clusters by end of year
RECENT NEWS
19:31
EXPLAINERWhy an anti-Ukrainian radical has gained popularity in Poland and what it could mean
19:16
EU ambassadors again fail to adopt 18th sanctions package against Russia – date of next attempt revealed
19:07
Man wounded in Russian attack on Chernivtsi dies after five days in hospital
18:50
Von der Leyen explains what will happen to Ukraine's financial aid after it joins EU
18:29
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
18:13
EU earmarks €100bn for Ukraine in seven-year budget plan
18:06
Zaporizhzhia companies to produce components for mines
17:56
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv
17:31
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
17:29
Russia seizes major bread producer company for alleged support of Ukrainian forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: