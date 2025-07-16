Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff

Hungary has proposed that the European Union impose sanctions on three Ukrainian officials in connection with the alleged violent death of a Hungarian citizen due to the actions of the military enlistment office staff in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Source: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó as quoted by Telex, European Pravda reports

Details: Szijjártó once again criticized the mobilisation in Ukraine, saying that "a real hunt for people is taking place on the Ukrainian streets".

Quote from Szijjártó: "It is shocking how Ukrainian military enlistment offices treat people, and it is equally shocking how European political leaders turn a blind eye to this unacceptable situation."

Details: The official said that Budapest proposes that the EU impose sanctions on three people who hold positions in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces and who, according to the Hungarian leadership, are responsible for mobilisation in Ukraine.

Szijjártó did not specify the names of these people.

The day before, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called for sanctions against Ukraine to be imposed by the European Union.

Background:

Last week, Hungary summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to protest the alleged violent death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia Oblast at the hands of military enlistment office staff.

Ukraine clarified that the deceased was a Ukrainian citizen. A forensic medical examination concluded that the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary’s attempts to exploit individual mobilisation cases for political purposes are harming Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

