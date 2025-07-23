21-year-old Ukrainian adopted as a child by Italian family killed in action

Artem Naliato, a 21-year-old Ukrainian who had been adopted as a child by an Italian family, has been killed in action while fighting against Russia. Artem joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a military volunteer and also found his biological brother in Ukraine.

Source: Italian outlets Il Fatto Quotidiano and ANSA, citing the mayor of Tribano, the town where Artem lived

Details: Artem spent part of his childhood in the Italian province of Padua – he was adopted by a local family at the age of 12. He integrated into the local community and had a job. However, in August 2022, Artem decided to return to Ukraine, where he found his brother.

Advertisement:

He later joined the Ukrainian forces as a volunteer. A few weeks ago, Artem visited his relatives in Tribano and then returned to Ukraine.

He was killed in a Russian strike on a training ground on 14 July. Il Giornale reported that Artem had been taken to hospital in a critical condition, where doctors were unable to save his life.

"We say farewell to Artem Naliato with immense sorrow. He chose to fight for the freedom of his homeland, for which he had a deep attachment," said Tribano Mayor Massimo Cavazzana. "We mourn together with his family […] He was drawn back to Ukraine by his bond with his brother and his desire to help make Ukraine free."

Background: In January 2025, Jordan Maclachlan, a volunteer combat medic from Scotland, was killed in action. He had been fighting for Ukraine since 2022.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!