"He believed he was making a difference": Scottish volunteer combat medic killed in action in Ukraine

Jordan Maclachlan, 26, a volunteer combat medic from Scotland, has been killed in action on the front line. He had been fighting for Ukraine since 2022.

Source: The Guardian; BBC

Details: Jordan was killed on Friday, 3 January while serving on the front line, the Guardian reports.

Quote: "Jordan always believed that he was making a difference and we are all so proud of him helping others," his family said in a statement. "Jordan was a fun-loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, the BBC reports.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was supporting the family of a British man who had died in Ukraine and was in contact with local authorities.

Jordan Maclachlan is not the first British citizen to die in combat with Russian troops.

Other Britons who have died in Ukraine include Peter Fouché, who was killed in action in July 2024. Before the full-scale invasion he lived in London and worked as a carpenter. In March 2022, he left the safety of England and travelled to Ukraine.

In January last year, Peter took the oath of allegiance and officially joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a combat medic. The defender was survived by his 15-year-old daughter, Nicola. Peter had said that it was for her sake that he came to Ukraine.

