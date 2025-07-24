All Sections
Nine drones attack Zaporizhzhia and district at night

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 07:29
Nine drones attack Zaporizhzhia and district at night
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with nine Shahed drones overnight, causing fires.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the strikes were directed at dacha cooperatives. The attack damaged farm buildings. Houses and the surrounding area caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden - ed.]

Another strike hit a currently disused educational institution building. The building caught fire. Emergency services extinguished the fire, Fedorov said.

Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

