Nine drones attack Zaporizhzhia and district at night
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with nine Shahed drones overnight, causing fires.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Fedorov reported that the strikes were directed at dacha cooperatives. The attack damaged farm buildings. Houses and the surrounding area caught fire. The fire has now been extinguished. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden - ed.]
Another strike hit a currently disused educational institution building. The building caught fire. Emergency services extinguished the fire, Fedorov said.
Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
