Russians launch 61 assaults on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 July 2025, 08:19

A total of 172 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The most intense fighting was on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 Russian attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 July

Details: In total, 172 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 Russian attacks. The Russians also launched nine airstrikes using 21 guided aerial bombs and carried out 368 artillery attacks, including six with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russians troops attempted 10 unsuccessful assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka and Dvorichna and towards Petro-Ivanivka.

On the Kupiansk front, nine Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove and Novoplatonivka.

On the Lyman front, 28 combat clashes took place. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Serednie, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi and Shypylivka and towards Druzheliubivka and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near the village of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched three assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the town of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 Russian assaults near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Myroliubivka, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne and Dachne and towards Pokrovsk, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka and Sukhetske.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian attacks near the villages of Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Temyrivka, Voskresenka and Vilne Pole.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians launched one assault near the village of Bilohiria.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces attempted to advance nine times but failed.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

