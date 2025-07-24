European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a key provider of financial and technical support for Ukraine’s economic growth and reforms, has stated that it shares its international partners’ concerns over the events surrounding the country’s anti-corruption agencies.
Source: EBRD on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "The EBRD echoes concerns expressed by the EU, G7 Ambassadors and international partners on developments around NABU and SAPO in Ukraine."
Details: The bank underscored that the independence of anti-corruption bodies is a vital pillar of the rule of law and pledged to continue to work with Ukrainian authorities on this matter.
Background:
- The day before, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Kyiv that undermining anti-corruption agencies would negatively affect defence investments in Ukraine and the financing of its reconstruction.
- European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis stated that financial aid to Ukraine depends on further developments regarding NABU and SAPO.
- Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.
Read also: A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!