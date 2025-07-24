European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a key provider of financial and technical support for Ukraine’s economic growth and reforms, has stated that it shares its international partners’ concerns over the events surrounding the country’s anti-corruption agencies.

Quote: "The EBRD echoes concerns expressed by the EU, G7 Ambassadors and international partners on developments around NABU and SAPO in Ukraine."

Details: The bank underscored that the independence of anti-corruption bodies is a vital pillar of the rule of law and pledged to continue to work with Ukrainian authorities on this matter.

Background:

The day before, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Kyiv that undermining anti-corruption agencies would negatively affect defence investments in Ukraine and the financing of its reconstruction.

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis stated that financial aid to Ukraine depends on further developments regarding NABU and SAPO.

Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.

