European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 July 2025, 10:14
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Photo: EBRD Facebook page

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a key provider of financial and technical support for Ukraine’s economic growth and reforms, has stated that it shares its international partners’ concerns over the events surrounding the country’s anti-corruption agencies.

Source: EBRD on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "The EBRD echoes concerns expressed by the EU, G7 Ambassadors and international partners on developments around NABU and SAPO in Ukraine."

Details: The bank underscored that the independence of anti-corruption bodies is a vital pillar of the rule of law and pledged to continue to work with Ukrainian authorities on this matter.

Background:

  • The day before, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Kyiv that undermining anti-corruption agencies would negatively affect defence investments in Ukraine and the financing of its reconstruction.
  • European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis stated that financial aid to Ukraine depends on further developments regarding NABU and SAPO.
  • Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineAnti-corruption ProsecutionEBRD
