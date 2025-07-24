All Sections
G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 24 July 2025, 10:41
Stock Photo: Getty Images

EU Representative to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has said that G7 ambassadors welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's promise to restore the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and offer their assistance in this regard.

Source: Mathernová in a post on Thursday morning on her Facebook page, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The head of the EU delegation in Kyiv made the statement after a coordination meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"We discussed the current developments and welcomed President Zelenskyy’s announcement yesterday around the reboot of anti-corruption institutions and we offered our consultation and help," Maternova said.

Background:

  • On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage from the public and international partners over the actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law to guarantee their independence.
  • On 23 July, the European Commission expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law that makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general and requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.
  • Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.

Read more: A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineZelenskyyG7
