G7 ambassadors welcome Zelenskyy's statement on restoring Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies' independence and offer assistance

EU Representative to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová has said that G7 ambassadors welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's promise to restore the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and offer their assistance in this regard.

Source: Mathernová in a post on Thursday morning on her Facebook page, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The head of the EU delegation in Kyiv made the statement after a coordination meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Advertisement:

"We discussed the current developments and welcomed President Zelenskyy’s announcement yesterday around the reboot of anti-corruption institutions and we offered our consultation and help," Maternova said.

Background:

On the evening of 23 July, Zelenskyy commented on the outrage from the public and international partners over the actions targeting anti-corruption institutions, promising to submit his own draft law to guarantee their independence.

On 23 July, the European Commission expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law that makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general and requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.

Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.

Read more: A Zelenskyy-Orbán alliance? How the president undermined Ukraine's path to EU membership and what happens next

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!