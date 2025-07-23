All Sections
Zelenskyy promises to submit bill to guarantee "independence of anti-corruption institutions"

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 23 July 2025, 19:18
Zelenskyy promises to submit bill to guarantee independence of anti-corruption institutions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to submit a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) that will "empower the law enforcement system" and preserve "all provisions necessary for the independence of anti-corruption institutions".

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 23 July

Quote: "Of course, everyone has heard what people have been saying these days – on social media, to one another, in the streets. None of this is in vain. We have analysed all the concerns, all the aspects of what needs to be changed and what must be stepped up.

I will propose to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft law that will be a response, one that will empower the law enforcement system. And there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement bodies, and – very importantly – all provisions for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will remain. And I strongly expect from our group of law enforcement and anti-corruption leaders, from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, proposals for the provisions that must be implemented. This will be a presidential draft law and we will carry it out as part of our strategy for transforming the state."

Details: Zelenskyy said that during a recent meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies, it was agreed that the heads of the institutions would jointly propose a plan of action and concrete steps to "strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine".

Background:

  • On 21 July, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted approximately 80 searches targeting 19 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in various oblasts of Ukraine.
  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted for draft law No. 12414 that would make the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) – currently independent anti-corruption institutions – dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general.
  • On the evening of 22 July, Zelenskyy signed bill No. 12414.
  • Protests were held in many cities across Ukraine following the adoption of this legislative initiative.

