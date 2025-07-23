European Commission deeply concerned about controversial law on anti-corruption agencies, awaits explanation from Kyiv

The European Commission has expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law that makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general, and has requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier, in a statement obtained by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Mercier stated that the Commission is extremely concerned about the adoption of the draft law, which significantly weakens the powers of the Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies.

He said that both institutions, NABU and SAPO, play a key role in Ukraine’s reform agenda and must be independent in order to combat corruption and maintain public trust.

The spokesperson added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the developments, expressing her serious concerns and requesting an explanation from Kyiv.

Mercier emphasised that respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are core principles of the EU. He noted that as a candidate country, Ukraine is expected to fully comply with these standards and there can be no compromises.

Background:

Prior to the law’s adoption by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and its signing by Zelenskyy, Mercier had already voiced the Commission’s concern about the situation surrounding NABU and SAPO, noting that at that time the EU had no plans to raise the issue of suspending financial assistance to Ukraine over the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.

Following the law’s adoption, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a strongly worded statement. After speaking with Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, she reiterated her concern over the situation.

Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.

