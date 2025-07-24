All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 24 July 2025, 13:01
Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports
The damaged railway rolling stock. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure and railway rolling stock in Odesa on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: press service for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Details: The Russians targeted areas around ports in Odesa in order to block access to them.

Advertisement:

However, the monitoring and alert system was activated and railway workers were able to reach shelter in time, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

No staff were injured.

The company is now repairing the damaged facilities.

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 July, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa, destroying a nine-storey residential building and damaging the Pryvoz market, architectural landmarks and other civilian infrastructure. Huge fires broke out in the city, and four people were injured.
  • Russia also carried out a large-scale attack on one of Ukraine’s thermal power plants.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

attackrailwaysOdesa Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
Ukrainian MPs register draft law aimed at restoring anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: 33 injured
Passenger plane crash in Russia claims lives of all 49 on board
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development joins EU concern over Ukraine’s crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
US senators warn Ukraine against undermining anti-corruption progress
All News
attack
Russia strikes central Kharkiv with guided bombs: three injured
Odesa cat memorises route to shelter: the story of a pet who went viral online
Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway
RECENT NEWS
15:29
European Commission backs Ukraine's anti-corruption pivot, urges action on their concerns
15:01
Zelenskyy announces he approved text of new draft law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and will submit it soon to parliament
14:19
Footage of first minutes after Russian strike on Kharkiv released – video
14:14
EXPLAINERWhat Tusk's government shake-up means for Ukraine
14:10
Lithuania calls on Ukraine to stay the course on anti-corruption reforms
13:18
Odesa's cultural heritage ravaged in overnight Russian attack – photos
13:14
Kherson hit by Russian aerial bombs: woman injured, school and medical facilities damaged – photos
13:07
Zelenskyy briefs UK PM on anti-corruption agency reform
13:01
Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports
12:56
EXPLAINERWhy the 'NABU law' halts Ukraine's path to EU membership and whether Zelenskyy was aware of the consequences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: