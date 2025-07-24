Russian forces strike railway rolling stock to block access to Odesa ports

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure and railway rolling stock in Odesa on the night of 23-24 July.

Source: press service for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Details: The Russians targeted areas around ports in Odesa in order to block access to them.

However, the monitoring and alert system was activated and railway workers were able to reach shelter in time, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

No staff were injured.

The company is now repairing the damaged facilities.

Background:

On the night of 23-24 July, Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Odesa, destroying a nine-storey residential building and damaging the Pryvoz market, architectural landmarks and other civilian infrastructure. Huge fires broke out in the city, and four people were injured.

Russia also carried out a large-scale attack on one of Ukraine’s thermal power plants.

