Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on the Pryvoz market in Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 23-24 July. Civilian infrastructure facilities and architectural landmarks have been damaged and several fires have broken out across the city, including in a high-rise building. In particular, the Pryvoz market has been attacked.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; the Odesa branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Kiper: "The enemy conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa.

Advertisement:

Although our air defence responded actively, civilian infrastructure has been damaged. There are several fires in the city. Currently, fires have been reported on two floors of a high-rise building, the roof of a two-storey building, retail units and a petrol station.

There is also damage to architectural landmarks in the historic centre of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection."

Details: Kiper added that information on casualties is being confirmed and all the authorised services had begun dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Market on fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A toy shop Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: At 05:28, the State Emergency Service reported that one of the targets hit was the Pryvoz market.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!