Russians launch large-scale attack on Odesa: local market and houses on fire, architectural landmarks damaged – photos
The Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 23-24 July. Civilian infrastructure facilities and architectural landmarks have been damaged and several fires have broken out across the city, including in a high-rise building. In particular, the Pryvoz market has been attacked.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; the Odesa branch of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Quote from Kiper: "The enemy conducted a large-scale drone attack on Odesa.
Although our air defence responded actively, civilian infrastructure has been damaged. There are several fires in the city. Currently, fires have been reported on two floors of a high-rise building, the roof of a two-storey building, retail units and a petrol station.
There is also damage to architectural landmarks in the historic centre of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection."
Details: Kiper added that information on casualties is being confirmed and all the authorised services had begun dealing with the aftermath of the attack.
Updated: At 05:28, the State Emergency Service reported that one of the targets hit was the Pryvoz market.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!