Kherson hit by Russian aerial bombs: woman injured, school and medical facilities damaged – photos
Thursday, 24 July 2025, 13:14
Russian forces launched four guided aerial bombs on central Kherson on 24 July. The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and left one person injured.
Source: Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Reports indicate that the Russians struck Kherson from the air at around 12:00. So far, one person is known to have been injured.
Damage was caused to an educational institution and two medical facilities – mostly broken windows. Information regarding the nature of the injuries and the extent of the damage is still being established.
