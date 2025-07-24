Russian forces launched four guided aerial bombs on central Kherson on 24 July. The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and left one person injured.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Reports indicate that the Russians struck Kherson from the air at around 12:00. So far, one person is known to have been injured.

Advertisement:

Damage caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Damage was caused to an educational institution and two medical facilities – mostly broken windows. Information regarding the nature of the injuries and the extent of the damage is still being established.

Damage caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!