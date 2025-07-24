Russians launch airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: fatalities and injuries reported – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 24 July, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Two people were killed and 14 injured in an airstrike on Kostiantynivka.

Advertisement:

Five apartment buildings, eight houses, an administrative building, shops and vehicles were damaged."

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Firefighters extinguished fires at a house, two outbuildings and two garages. The total fire area was 120 sq m.

Emergency workers also retrieved the body of a deceased woman trapped under a fallen tree.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!