Russians launch airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: fatalities and injuries reported – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 July 2025, 18:30
Russians launch airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: fatalities and injuries reported – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 24 July, killing two people and injuring 14 others.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Two people were killed and 14 injured in an airstrike on Kostiantynivka.

Five apartment buildings, eight houses, an administrative building, shops and vehicles were damaged."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Firefighters extinguished fires at a house, two outbuildings and two garages. The total fire area was 120 sq m.

Emergency workers also retrieved the body of a deceased woman trapped under a fallen tree.

Donetsk Oblastattack
Donetsk Oblast
