Over 40 OSCE states demand investigation into torture of Ukrainian POWs

The Netherlands and 40 other OSCE member states have initiated the launch of a special mechanism to investigate the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia.

Source: Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Veldkamp stated that the initiators of the Moscow Mechanism "request an independent investigation into the torture and ill-treatment by Russia of Ukrainian prisoners of war".

Advertisement:

"The Netherlands and partnering countries contribute to truth-finding and accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine," he added.

The Moscow Mechanism can be triggered at the initiative of 10 or more OSCE member states. Based on its work, the mission prepares a report and recommendations for the country's authorities, the OSCE and the international community on possible responses to the identified issues.

Background:

In spring 2023, 45 OSCE member states launched this mechanism to investigate the deportation of children from Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

In February 2024, the OSCE decided to activate the Moscow Mechanism in response to the arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces and the occupation administration in the occupied territories.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!