Russians attack Sumy Oblast, killing one woman and injuring another

The Russians attacked the Znob-Novhorodske hromada in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 24 July. One woman was killed and another was injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, after 18:00, Russian troops attacked the Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

As a result of an enemy UAV attack on one of the settlements, a 43-year-old woman was killed."

Details: Later, the Russians conducted an artillery shelling, during which a 60-year-old resident of the village was injured.

