All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Sumy Oblast, killing one woman and injuring another

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 July 2025, 22:27
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, killing one woman and injuring another

The Russians attacked the Znob-Novhorodske hromada in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 24 July. One woman was killed and another was injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, after 18:00, Russian troops attacked the Znob-Novhorodske hromada.

Advertisement:

As a result of an enemy UAV attack on one of the settlements, a 43-year-old woman was killed."

Details: Later, the Russians conducted an artillery shelling, during which a 60-year-old resident of the village was injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
Anti-corruption agency says Zelenskyy's bill will restore its independence
Zelenskyy submits bill to parliament on independence of anti-corruption agencies
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 41 injured, business destroyed
All News
Sumy Oblast
Fires and power outages: Russians attack Sumy Oblast and Kryvyi Rih
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast: 13 people injured, including child
78-year-old woman killed in Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine overnight with two Iskander missiles and 61 drones: 7 hits recorded
09:30
Russians kill civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:05
updatedExplosions heard in Sumy: Russians damage administrative building – photo
08:50
Over 170 clashes on front line, third of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:20
Russian UAVs hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring one man and causing fires
08:17
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
08:00
Russia loses 980 soldiers over past day
07:30
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
01:25
Kherson is effectively being encircled by drones – local journalist
00:25
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: