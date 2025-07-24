All Sections
German radar manufacturer receives €340 million order for Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 24 July 2025, 23:54
German radar manufacturer receives €340 million order for Ukraine
TRML-4D radar. Photo: Hensoldt

German company Hensoldt has received an order worth more than €340 million to supply Ukraine with radars to strengthen its air defence.

Source: Hensoldt’s website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As part of the order worth more than €340 million, Ukraine will receive an unspecified number of TRML-4D and SPEXER 2000 3D MkIII radars. Their estimated delivery time has not been disclosed.

The TRML-4D radar provides rapid detection and can track about 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km. This includes all types of airborne targets, including cruise missiles, drones, aircraft and helicopters.

SPEXER 2000 is part of the new Skyranger 30 air defence system based on Rheinmetall guns and is used to automatically detect land, sea and low-flying air targets.

Background:

  • Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received more than a dozen TRML-4D radars.
  • Earlier, Hensoldt stated that even a ceasefire in Ukraine over the next decade would not change the threat to NATO from Russia.

