Explosions heard in Sumy: Russians damage administrative building – photo

Olga Katsimon, Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 July 2025, 09:05
Explosions heard in Sumy: Russians damage administrative building – photo
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Explosions were heard in the city of Sumy while an air-raid warning was in effect on the night of 24-25 July.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Local Telegram channels and media outlets reported the sounds of explosions in Sumy at 05:17.

An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy Oblast at 04:24.

Update: In the morning, the State Emergency Service reported that an administrative building had been damaged as a result of the Russian strike. A fire broke out at the scene.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Firefighters promptly extinguished all outbreaks of fire," the service stated.

No casualties were reported.

SumyexplosionRusso-Ukrainian war
