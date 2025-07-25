Explosions heard in Sumy: Russians damage administrative building – photo
Friday, 25 July 2025, 09:05
Explosions were heard in the city of Sumy while an air-raid warning was in effect on the night of 24-25 July.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: Local Telegram channels and media outlets reported the sounds of explosions in Sumy at 05:17.
An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy Oblast at 04:24.
Update: In the morning, the State Emergency Service reported that an administrative building had been damaged as a result of the Russian strike. A fire broke out at the scene.
"Firefighters promptly extinguished all outbreaks of fire," the service stated.
No casualties were reported.
