Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 July 2025, 08:17
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Starlink satellite internet network has resumed operation after a major outage that lasted about two and a half hours and affected connection stability, including in combat zones.

Source: Starlink Vice President Michael Nicolls on X (Twitter); Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, alias Madiar

Quote from Nicolls: "The outage was due to failure of key internal software services that operate the core network. We apologise for the temporary disruption in our service; we are deeply committed to providing a highly reliable network, and will fully [deal with the] root cause [of] this issue and ensure it does not occur again."

Details: Commander of the Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi stated that communication was restored in all areas between approximately 00:35 and 01:05.

He said that during the outage, combat operations continued without live streams, but reconnaissance missions with strike capabilities were conducted.

Quote from Madiar: "Combat missions were conducted without live feeds; reconnaissance in force with strike assets. This incident, which lasted a long 150 minutes in wartime, highlights weak points. We must take this into account and diversify our communication."

Background: On the evening of 24 July, reports of a Starlink outage came from around the world, and was confirmed by Ukrainian military sources.

