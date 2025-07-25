All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belarus asks Russia for money to plug budget gap

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 25 July 2025, 10:30
Belarus asks Russia for money to plug budget gap
Lukashenko and Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Belarus is discussing the possibility of securing additional financing from Russia.

Sources: Belarusian Finance Minister Yury Seliverstov, as cited by The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: Seliverstov said the funds are needed, in particular, to support the Belarusian state budget, which has been planned with a deficit of 4.5 billion Belarusian roubles (about US$1.3 billion) this year, or 1.6% of GDP.

Advertisement:

In addition, Seliverstov said Belarus would like to obtain loans to support the country’s oil refining industry and other investment projects.

"We are actively cooperating on the financing of both investment projects and direct funding. These are exactly the issues under discussion," he stated.

The minister did not specify the amounts involved.

The World Bank data for 2023 shows that Belarus was the largest debtor to Russia, accounting for US$8.2 billion in intergovernmental loans provided by the Kremlin. This made up more than a quarter of the total debt owed to Russia by foreign states, which the World Bank estimated at US$28.9 billion.

Background:

  • In March 2025, the Russian State Duma (lower chamber of the Russian parliament) ratified an agreement with Belarus granting a significant deferral of its accumulated debt repayments, which were initially set to begin this year.
  • Under the new terms, Minsk will be able to postpone payments until 2031–2036, a delay of 7 to 12 years. The agreement covers approximately US$800 million of Belarusian debt.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

BelarusRussiaLukashenkoPutin
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
Belarus
Putin allows Russians to run for office and vote in Belarus, Belarusians granted same rights in Russia
Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"
Secretary General explains why he believes there will be no attack on ​​NATO from Belarus
RECENT NEWS
14:53
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the attack on NABU will have long-term consequences and how to fix the situation
14:24
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
13:31
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured
13:29
Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days
13:18
Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: