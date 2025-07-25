Germany plans to supply Ukraine with eighth IRIS-T air defence system

An IRIS-T air defence system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev has said that Germany is preparing to send Ukraine an eighth IRIS-T air defence system.

Source: Oleksii Makeiev, while speaking to Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on 24 July, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: The ambassador stressed that Germany is continuing to supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defence systems it needs.

"Seven systems have already arrived, and the eighth is on its way," the diplomat said.

Makeiev also mentioned other systems for protecting Ukrainian airspace that Germany has already provided.

"We have received more than 60 Gepard [leopard - ed.] anti-aircraft systems. This means that most of the Gepards that could be found in forests around the world have already been caught and are now grazing on Ukrainian pastures," joked the Ukrainian ambassador.

In addition, he mentioned the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system from Rheinmetall, which is performing well in the Air Force of Ukraine. Makeiev said that Ukraine will continue to work on delivering these systems.

"What's more, there are already initial ideas being discussed by Ukrainian and German defence industry representatives to build additional air defence systems jointly. That is, to take a gun from Rheinmetall, put it on another chassis, and also incorporate missile systems," Makeiev explained.

Background:

Germany has stopped publishing information about new arms deliveries to Ukraine since Friedrich Merz took office. Kyiv also has not disclosed information on the German aid received.

Information has been leaked by the media about a classified list of weapons that Ukraine would like to receive from Germany as military aid. The list included four new IRIS-T air defence systems.

In June, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth €1.9 billion.

