All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany plans to supply Ukraine with eighth IRIS-T air defence system

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 25 July 2025, 11:03
Germany plans to supply Ukraine with eighth IRIS-T air defence system
An IRIS-T air defence system. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev has said that Germany is preparing to send Ukraine an eighth IRIS-T air defence system.  

Source: Oleksii Makeiev, while speaking to Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv on 24 July, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: The ambassador stressed that Germany is continuing to supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T air defence systems it needs.

Advertisement:

"Seven systems have already arrived, and the eighth is on its way," the diplomat said.

Makeiev also mentioned other systems for protecting Ukrainian airspace that Germany has already provided.

"We have received more than 60 Gepard [leopard - ed.] anti-aircraft systems. This means that most of the Gepards that could be found in forests around the world have already been caught and are now grazing on Ukrainian pastures," joked the Ukrainian ambassador.

In addition, he mentioned the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery system from Rheinmetall, which is performing well in the Air Force of Ukraine. Makeiev said that Ukraine will continue to work on delivering these systems.

"What's more, there are already initial ideas being discussed by Ukrainian and German defence industry representatives to build additional air defence systems jointly. That is, to take a gun from Rheinmetall, put it on another chassis, and also incorporate missile systems," Makeiev explained.

Background: 

  • Germany has stopped publishing information about new arms deliveries to Ukraine since Friedrich Merz took office. Kyiv also has not disclosed information on the German aid received.
  • Information has been leaked by the media about a classified list of weapons that Ukraine would like to receive from Germany as military aid. The list included four new IRIS-T air defence systems.
  • In June, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth €1.9 billion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsGermanyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
Drones attack various regions of Russia, Azot chemical plant hit – videos
​​Ukraine's MPs begin admitting mistake in vote on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies law
All News
weapons
German radar manufacturer receives €340 million order for Ukraine
Brave1 defence tech cluster to issue grants for production of explosives
Russia plans to spend about US$1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
RECENT NEWS
14:53
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the attack on NABU will have long-term consequences and how to fix the situation
14:24
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
13:31
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 12 injured
13:29
Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days
13:18
Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven
12:27
Polish Foreign Minister: We warned Zelenskyy against halting anti‑corruption efforts
12:27
EU ambassador discusses independence of anti-corruption agencies with Ukraine's prosecutor general
12:11
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: