German defence minister pledges to increase military aid to Ukraine by €1.9 billion

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €1.9 billion in military assistance.

Source: German press agency DPA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pistorius said the extra €1.9 billion will be allocated, among other things, to purchase long-range missiles for Ukraine so it can strike targets far beyond the front line.

Advertisement:

However, DPA notes that the allocation of additional funds still requires approval by the Bundestag.

If approved, Germany’s military aid to Ukraine in 2025 will reach a record level of about €9 billion.

Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning for an unannounced visit to discuss further military support with Ukrainian officials.

Background: Under the previous government led by Olaf Scholz, Germany had already approved an additional €3 billion in military aid for Ukraine in 2025 and a further €8.3 billion for the years 2026-2029.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!