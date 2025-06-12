All Sections
German defence minister pledges to increase military aid to Ukraine by €1.9 billion

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzThursday, 12 June 2025, 20:20
German defence minister pledges to increase military aid to Ukraine by €1.9 billion
Munitions. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional €1.9 billion in military assistance.

Source: German press agency DPA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pistorius said the extra €1.9 billion will be allocated, among other things, to purchase long-range missiles for Ukraine so it can strike targets far beyond the front line.

However, DPA notes that the allocation of additional funds still requires approval by the Bundestag.

If approved, Germany’s military aid to Ukraine in 2025 will reach a record level of about €9 billion.

Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday morning for an unannounced visit to discuss further military support with Ukrainian officials.

Background: Under the previous government led by Olaf Scholz, Germany had already approved an additional €3 billion in military aid for Ukraine in 2025 and a further €8.3 billion for the years 2026-2029.

