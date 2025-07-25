All Sections
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 25 July 2025, 12:10
Ukraine aims to sell drones to US worth US$10-30bn
A Ukrainian serviceman launching a drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked officials with preparing a contract for the sale of Ukrainian drones to the United States worth between US$10 and US$30 billion.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists on 24 July, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy has assigned this task to National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov, Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and Presidential Adviser on Strategic Affairs Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"Next – with America, with President Trump, we agreed that they will buy drones from us. There is such an agreement.

It is very important to prepare this contract – a serious contract for US$10-20-30 billion," Zelenskyy said.

Background: On 16 July, Zelenskyy stated that the United States wants to purchase Ukrainian drones, while Ukraine is interested in acquiring equipment to establish an air shield.

weaponsdronesUSA
weapons
