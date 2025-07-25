All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 July 2025, 13:18
Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson. The shirt reads: “Kherson is Ukraine”. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops unleashed a large-scale attack with drones and artillery on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the morning of 25 July. The strikes claimed one life and left seven people injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Reports indicate that around 07:30, a 60-year-old Kherson woman was wounded by a Russian attack drone, which caught her on the street. She sustained a blast injury and her hand was amputated, and was hospitalised in a critical condition.

Advertisement:

At 08:30, the Russians bombarded the area with artillery. A 41-year-old man was hurt, suffering  a blast injury and concussion; his injuries were deemed minor.

Around 09:00, a drone strike targeted an 88-year-old woman in her garden. She was diagnosed with concussion, a blast injury and closed traumatic brain injury. An ambulance crew provided on-site treatment.

At approximately 09:30, Russian forces struck employees of one of the city’s municipal companies with a drone. An explosive was dropped on their vehicle, killing a 53-year-old man. His 32-year-old colleague suffered a blast injury and both his legs were amputated.

During the rescue operation, an emergency medical aid team was caught in a double-tap strike. As medics tended to the wounded woman, a drone attacked them too. Early reports indicate that a 63-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man had sustained blast injuries, and both are receiving the necessary medical treatment.

At 09:40, a Russian drone targeted another woman – a 73-year-old Kherson resident – near her home. She suffered a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to her torso, and is now under doctors’ supervision.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
Ukrainian Parliament schedules date to review Zelenskyy's bill on anti-corruption agencies' independence
Zelenskyy denies speaking with von der Leyen after signing controversial law
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency searched German residence of former deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office in July – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Starlink back online overnight: Ukrainian troops were without communication for over 2 hours
All News
Kherson
Kherson is effectively being encircled by drones – local journalist
Kherson hit by Russian aerial bombs: woman injured, school and medical facilities damaged – photos
Woman killed, two children and one man injured in Russian attack on Kherson
RECENT NEWS
16:05
Funeral of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv next month
16:01
Musk switched off Starlink during Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast in 2022 – Reuters
15:55
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms
15:46
Where to find funds to support Ukraine? A problem most European countries now face
15:28
Turkish president wants to bring Putin and Trump together in Istanbul
14:53
Krakow launches investigation into Pole fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the attack on NABU will have long-term consequences and how to fix the situation
14:24
Polish foreign minister called on Trump's envoy Kellogg to resume arms supplies to Ukraine – The Telegraph
13:31
updatedRussia hits hospital in Kharkiv with guided aerial bomb: 1 killed, 14 injured – photos, video
13:29
Kremlin doubts meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin can be achieved in 30 days
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: