Russia's drone and artillery strike on Kherson kills man and injures seven

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kherson. The shirt reads: “Kherson is Ukraine”. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops unleashed a large-scale attack with drones and artillery on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on the morning of 25 July. The strikes claimed one life and left seven people injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Reports indicate that around 07:30, a 60-year-old Kherson woman was wounded by a Russian attack drone, which caught her on the street. She sustained a blast injury and her hand was amputated, and was hospitalised in a critical condition.

At 08:30, the Russians bombarded the area with artillery. A 41-year-old man was hurt, suffering a blast injury and concussion; his injuries were deemed minor.

Around 09:00, a drone strike targeted an 88-year-old woman in her garden. She was diagnosed with concussion, a blast injury and closed traumatic brain injury. An ambulance crew provided on-site treatment.

At approximately 09:30, Russian forces struck employees of one of the city’s municipal companies with a drone. An explosive was dropped on their vehicle, killing a 53-year-old man. His 32-year-old colleague suffered a blast injury and both his legs were amputated.

During the rescue operation, an emergency medical aid team was caught in a double-tap strike. As medics tended to the wounded woman, a drone attacked them too. Early reports indicate that a 63-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man had sustained blast injuries, and both are receiving the necessary medical treatment.

At 09:40, a Russian drone targeted another woman – a 73-year-old Kherson resident – near her home. She suffered a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to her torso, and is now under doctors’ supervision.

