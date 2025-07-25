All Sections
EU reduces a fourth tranche of funding to Ukraine over unfinished reforms

Tetyana VysotskaFriday, 25 July 2025, 15:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

The fourth tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility mechanism, requested by Ukrainian authorities in June, will be disbursed in a reduced amount than planned because Ukraine has failed to implement three of the 16 reforms pledged to the European Union.

Source: European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The forthcoming tranche under the Ukraine Facility will be smaller than anticipated, owing to Ukraine’s failure to implement the requisite reforms.

Quote from Mercier: "The fourth instalment is the largest in terms of the amount and the reforms to be done. If all indicators are fulfilled, Ukraine would receive €4.5 billion".

He added that Ukraine had submitted a request for partial payment of this tranche on 6 June 2025.

"In its request, Ukraine stated that it had fulfilled 13 of the 16 required reforms, and the fulfilment of the other three is ongoing," the official explained.

"The Commission has assessed 13 reforms completed and is proposing to the Council that it disburse €3.05 billion as the fourth payment under the Ukraine Plan," Mercier stated.

The European Commission spokesman noted that of the three pending reforms, "one is the law on the territorial organisation of the executive authorities (so called ‘decentralisation reform’) and another the law on the reform of ARMA [Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency – ed.]. The third unfulfilled reform concerns the selection of judges in the High Anti-Corruption Court."

Background: Ukraine has up to 12 months to enact all the necessary legislation to secure full funding under the Ukraine Facility programme, which is providing €50 billion in aid by 2027.

UkraineEUreforms
