EU ambassadors approve Ukraine Facility tranche with €1.5bn reduction due to insufficient reforms

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 July 2025, 18:36
Collage: bank.co.ua

The EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) has approved the allocation of the fourth tranche of financial assistance to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility in the amount of €3.05 billion, which is expected to arrive by the end of the summer.

Source: European Pravda, citing several EU diplomats on condition of anonymity

Details: The fourth Ukraine Facility tranche is nearly €1.5 billion less than initially planned, as Kyiv has not implemented some of the reforms it had promised.

"I can confirm that this week Coreper approved the fourth tranche for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility," a source told European Pravda.

The source said the European Commission is now "carrying out the necessary technical work so that Ukraine receives €3.05 billion by the end of the summer".

"The decision to allocate the funds to Ukraine was made by the EU ambassadors without any discussion," another diplomat added.

Background:

  • The fourth tranche of financial aid for Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility in 2025, which was initially requested by the Ukrainian authorities in June, will be smaller than expected because Ukraine has failed to implement three of the 16 reforms it had pledged to carry out.
  • Nevertheless, Ukraine has up to 12 months to adopt all the legislation required in order to receive the full amount of funding under the Ukraine Facility, which offers €50 billion in aid by 2027.

